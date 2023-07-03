Barbara Corcoran says this 'Shark Tank' deal turned her $50,000 investment into $468 million

Barbara Corcoran has starred on ABC's "Shark Tank" for over 14 years and there's one deal she made on the show in 2017 that Corcoran says has been her most valuable investment yet.

In June, Corcoran shared on "The Daniel Mac Show" podcast that in all of her time on the show, the deal that earned her the most money is The Comfy, "the world's first ginormously awesome wearable blanket."

"I took the deal myself. I got a third of the business for, I think, $50,000," she said.

The founders of The Comfy, brothers Brian and Michael Speciale, first appeared in season 9 of the show in 2017. They were originally seeking $50,000 for a 20% stake in the company.



In a Season 10 update episode the brothers shared that within five weeks of being on "Shark Tank," they hit their first $1 million in sales and in less than a year they hit $15 million in sales.

"They made me $468 million in three years," Corcoran said. "Nobody wanted it... I never anticipated."