People almost always get this simple math problem wrong: Can you solve it? 

The question goes: "A bat and a ball cost $1.10 in total. The bat costs $1.00 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?"

Is your knee-jerk response that the ball costs ten cents? That is a common answer, but also an incorrect one.

If the ball costs ten cents then the bat would cost $1.10, which would bring the total to $1.20. The correct answer is the ball costs 5 cents and the bat $1.05.

This question is part of the Cognitive Reflection Test, CRT, which was first described in 2005 by psychologist Shane Fredrick. Fredrick wanted to examine how people fight, or don't fight, their intuitive thinking.

The original test contained two additional questions:

If it takes 5 machines 5 minutes to make 5 widgets, how long would it take 100 machines to make 100 widgets?

In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

Research about whether the test measures cognitive ability, or intelligence, has been mixed.

However, why so many people get it wrong is due to a psychological trap we all fall into sometimes. This same psychological trap can hinder our ability to make sound decisions.