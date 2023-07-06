McDonald's Indonesia is offering a $200 wedding package that includes 100 chicken sandwiches

After mastering kids' birthday parties, McDonald's has set its sights on weddings.

The fast food chain's Indonesian social media account this week announced that it will begin offering catering for couples who are tying the knot.

The "Wedding Mekdi" package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 four-piece chicken McNuggets orders, the company revealed in an Instagram post that includes imagery of both menu items as well as a bouquet of flowers and a pair of gold wedding bands.

The deal, which is currently only offered in Jakarta, will cost about $230. That means that a thrifty couple could invite 100 guests to their nuptials and serve them each a nugget and sandwich combo at a price of $2 per person.

"Make your wedding more memorable with the Wedding Mekhdi package," the post reads.

Larger weddings will be able to increase the size of their orders, and the post also advertises an on-site food stall service.

In a statement shared with The Sun US, McDonald's clarified that the price tag won't allow for couples to actually get married inside a restaurant.

Back in 2011, CNBC reported that several Hong Kong McDonald's locations began offering wedding packages to customers, charging $1,300 for a fully catered event at one of its restaurants, complete with goody-bags stuffed with toys and a pyramid of boxed apple pies serving as the wedding cake.

