Top 10 U.S. counties where prospective buyers need to earn the most to afford a home—80% are in California

Buying a home is already a pretty significant — and stressful — purchase, but tack on the current state of the housing market and the process becomes even more daunting.

ATTOM, a property data provider, ranked the U.S. counties where the highest yearly wages are needed to afford a median-priced home.

As of the second quarter of 2022, the median home price in the U.S. was $440,300, according to Rocket Mortgage.

Overall the report found that prospective buyers needed a minimum salary of $75,000 to afford a median-priced home in about half of the United States housing markets.

The highest wages needed to afford a home are all in New York and California.