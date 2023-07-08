The 10 U.S. cities where rent has increased the most in the last year—No. 1 isn't New York or San Francisco

In the U.S. overall, rent prices increased by an average of 5.5% in the last year. But in some cities, they went up far more.

In the posh Hamptons enclave of Amagansett, New York, rent surged by 63% for the 12 months ending May 2023 — the highest increase among all 1,865 cities examined by financial technology company SmartAsset.

That's followed by cities where renters experienced price increases of 20% or more. Many of these places are also hot real estate markets where rent increases have followed rising home prices over the past few years.

Here's a look at the top 10 cities where rent has grown the most: