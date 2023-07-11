This former CEO cut her 70-hour workweek down to 30 with 3 productivity hacks—start with ‘tossing your to-do list’

In her early thirties, Tanya Dalton was building her first company, working 12 to 14-hour days and raising two young kids.

While struggling to manage her busy life in all of the typical ways — impossibly long to-do lists and an overflowing calendar — she soon realized something was off.

"I was wearing myself out, exhausting myself and then wondering why I was so tired but still so unsatisfied," Dalton tells CNBC Make It. "I'd go to bed at night, and I would feel like, 'Why didn't I get more done?'"

It was clear something needed to change after she became instantly heated at her husband for spending an extra five minutes in the car in their driveway after work, listening to a program on the radio.

"I was inside ready for him to come take over for the kids so I could get more stuff done," Dalton recalls.

Rather than resenting her husband for taking a few minutes for himself, she realized she was angry at the fact that she couldn't afford herself that same alone time within the chaos of her daily life: "I wouldn't give myself five minutes to laugh at the radio."

Since then, Dalton says she has been at work "tearing down and breaking down the old systems" of her workflow. Now, six years later, Dalton works until 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The founder and former CEO of inkWELL Press, which sells planners, Dalton now advises companies on how to optimize productivity. All the while, she takes every Friday off, amounting to a 30-hour work week.

Rather than being hindered by that shorter schedule, she says it's helped her publish two books, including 2020's "The Joy of Missing Out," and become a sought-after productivity consultant and speaker.

Along the way, Dalton has learned which productivity hacks are worth implementing — and which of them are just passing fads and distractions from what truly enhances the quality of one's work.

Here are her top three strategies to boost productivity, and the ones she thinks you can ditch: