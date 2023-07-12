3 'supercentenarians' on living to 110 or older and their advice for a 'healthy and purposeful life'

Longevity experts Héctor García and Francesc Miralles studied the longest-living people in the world to write "Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life."

While researching, they learned that there are around 300 to 450 people in the world who are aged 110 and older. These people are often referred to as supercentenarians.

"They aren't superheroes, but we could see them as such for having spent far more time on this planet than the average life expectancy would predict," wrote García and Miralles. "A healthy and purposeful life could help us join their ranks."

García and Miralles went on to compile quotes from interviews they found with supercentenarians and devoted an entire chapter in their book to the wise advice.

Here's what three of the supercentenarians in García and Miralles' book suggest for living a long and happy life.