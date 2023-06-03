People who live longest share these 2 traits, say authors who studied Japanese 'secret' for 'a long and happy life'

Living a longer life has been linked to many behaviors like healthy eating and regular exercise, but can a person's personality also play a role?

"Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life," one of the most popular books about longevity, highlights the practices of "blue zones," areas with some of the longest-lived people in the world, including Japan.

The book, written by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, discusses how the things that factor into a long and healthy life aren't limited to what you do physically.

Most centenarians, people at or near the age of 100, have similar personality traits that may have helped increase their lifespan, according to a 2012 study cited in the book.

The research was conducted at Yeshiva University and analyzed the characteristics of nearly 250 centenarians, based on self-reports and other peoples' accounts of them.

These are the two traits that people who live the longest seem to have in common: