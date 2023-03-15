A longevity expert shares the exercise she does to live longer and prevent her body from 'aging fast'

Short-term stress isn't always a bad thing. It prepares our mind and body for what we need to do in the moment. Chronic stress, however, is more extreme and consistent — and has toxic effects on your body. As a longevity researcher and psychiatrist, I've seen how toxic stress can wear out our cells prematurely and increase the risk of obesity, heart disease, dementia and depression. To prevent my body from aging fast and reaching a chronic state, I use a technique called "stress fitness."

Stress fitness: A dose of healthy stress

Stress fitness is a way of exercising the body with short bursts of stress. Studies show it can improve the health and regenerative life span of your cells, instead of slowly wearing them out. Compare drinking coffee all day with enjoying a single shot of espresso. The former is not so great for you and probably leaves you feeling anxious and jittery; the latter comes with mood- and health-boosting benefits. Stress is the same way. You don't want to be stressed the entire day, but you do want to take short, intense "shots" of it that will initiate your body's recovery process and train it to be more resilient to future stress.

How to practice stress fitness

I like to do my stress fitness exercises in the mornings a few times a week, or at least once a week. Here are two to pick from: 1. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) Complete one round of high-intensity interval training, which takes roughly seven minutes. You can pick as many from the following list as you like, but keep it simple to start: Push ups

Plank

Side plank

Jumping jacks

High knees

Rope jumping

Mountain climbers

Jump lunges

Jump squats

Burpees

Olivia de Recat for CNBC Make It