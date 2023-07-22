This 31-year-old opened a New York City deli with his family—it's on pace to bring in $1.2 million in its first year

If you've seen one New York City deli, you could be forgiven for thinking you've seen them all.

They're staples on street corners across the five boroughs, serving no-frills coffee and bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches to New Yorkers in search of a quick, affordable meal.

But at Datz Deli in Queens, customers line up for hours to get a taste of owner Joshua Dat's elevation of classic deli offerings.

The 31-year-old opened Datz Deli in December 2022 with the idea to spice up quintessential New York staples like a Jamaican beef patty with flavors from his dad's native Guyana.

"I wanted to be different," Dat says on the latest installment of CNBC Make It's "On The Job" series. "I wanted to give people something new to try."