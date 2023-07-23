Here's the salary Americans say they need to be happy — it's over $100,000 in 17 states

Money can't literally buy happiness. But it can buy safety, security and experiences that make life more joyful and less stressful.

Americans say it would take a lot of money — upwards of $230,000 a year — to feel secure, and even more — $483,000 — to feel rich, according to a recent Bankrate survey. But new data shows they may find happiness earning far less.

A salary of $94,696, on average, would make Americans happy, according to a new survey of over 1,200 people from Moneyzine.com.

Earning a salary smaller than six figures isn't enough for everyone, though, especially in states with higher costs of living. In 17 states, the average salary needed to feel happy is over $100,000.