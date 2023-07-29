Ivy League child psychologist: Let your kid use ChatGPT—but only if you do these 3 things first

For today's parents, the question is inevitable: How should you handle your kid's relationship with artificial intelligence?

Tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney are only growing in popularity, and tech giants have touted the potential for AI's advances to improve childhood education. Earlier this year, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted that by late 2024, chatbots will become "as good a tutor as any human ever could" on subjects like reading and writing.

But other experts urge caution, over the potential risks of exposing kids to unproven technology without considering how it might affect their psychological and cognitive development.

"We know that AI still has a long way to go in terms of accuracy," says Dr. Tovah Klein, a child psychologist, author of the book "How Toddlers Thrive" and director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development. Barnard is an undergraduate women's college of Columbia University.

"Certainly for younger children, for elementary age [and] preschoolers, they definitely need adult involvement navigating the digital world period, let alone a digital world which may have that much more ... inaccurate information," she adds.

Here's why allowing your children unchecked access to AI tools is a bad idea, and what you should do instead, according to Klein.