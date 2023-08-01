The top 10 flexible remote jobs—and how to land them, according to an expert

Some jobs are saying goodbye to 9 to 5 and hello to flexible schedules.

The option of flexible-schedule remote jobs allows employees to obtain a healthier work-life balance, FlexJobs career expert Keith Spencer tells CNBC Make It. These jobs are a sign of today's "ever-changing" work landscape following the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1 in 5 (21%) of workers cited inflexible work hours as the main reason they wanted to quit their jobs, according to a recent FlexJobs survey.

But some remote jobs offer flexible hours and results-oriented work structures that allow employees to work more or less when they want, often outside of traditional working hours without taking paid time off.

"Remote and flexible options provide greater work-life balance for employees," Spencer says. "Some employers are definitely getting that message and allowing for greater flexibility."

"You're able to have that control over your schedule," he adds. "Work-life balance and flexible working hours really do go hand in hand."

With that in mind, here are the top 10 flexible-schedule remote job titles in 2023, according to FlexJobs.