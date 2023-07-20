The No. 1 red flag a company is offering ‘fake flexibility,’ says CEO: ‘It's easy to be noncommittal’

Some companies are "catfishing" job candidates with false promises of remote work and flexible hours to lure talent in a stubbornly tight labor market.

Flexibility remains a top priority among job seekers, second only to salary, according to a recent report by the UK-based recruitment firm Michael Page, which surveyed close to 70,000 workers worldwide. Last year, it was fourth on candidates' wish lists.

Appealing to this growing preference, more companies are overstating and putting a spin on their flexible work policies, says Molly Johnson-Jones, the CEO and co-founder of Flexa Careers, a global directory of flexible-work companies.

Johnson-Jones has noticed more companies offering what she calls "fake flexibility" in recent months. Most policies, Johnson-Jones explains, fall short of offering employees true flexibility: adaptable work schedules, remote or hybrid options without caveats.

"The term 'flexible work' is actually quite problematic because it's very vague, so it's easy to be noncommittal about what kind of arrangement, exactly, you're offering," she tells CNBC Make It.

Here, Johnson-Jones shares tips for spotting fake flexibility when you're on the job hunt, and the 3 biggest red flags to watch out for: