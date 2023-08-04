Tupperware’s stock price is up nearly 500% in 2 weeks—but think carefully before buying into the hype, says CFP

Lately, it seems that retail traders have been focused on Tupperware.

Late Thursday, the consumer products company announced it had finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its debt. Shares closed higher by 35.5% on Friday. Nearly four months ago, Tupperware indicated it could be headed toward bankruptcy.

While it's normal for there to be stock price movement after a company makes a major announcement, Tupperware had been experiencing a market rally prior to the release of this news.

The share price of the iconic food container brand has seen a meteoric rise over the past two weeks. On Aug. 3, the company ended the trading session at $3.52 per share. That's up nearly 480% from when its stock price hit a 52-week low of $0.61 per share on July 20.

So, what's behind that upswing? Tupperware's rapid rise is being fueled by retail traders who are buying up the stock and driving the price higher, according to Barron's.

Other well-known companies have experienced similar boosts in the past, thanks to retail traders too. These so-called "meme stocks" include GameStop, AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond.