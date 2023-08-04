Partnered people have more 'value on the mating market'—here's why, according to a commitment researcher

When it was reported that pop star Ariana Grande is allegedly dating actor and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, people were shocked for a number of reasons — one of them being that the two are married to other people. Slater also has a child.

News of their relationship prompted fans to dissect Grande's dating history, and many claim the singer has a pattern of breaking up relationships and that the 30-year-old has almost exclusively pursued partnered people.

The nuances of Grande's romantic life are largely unknown to the public, but speculation about her "type" has fostered discussion about the allure of partnered people.

Why do some people gravitate toward those who are already coupled? Are partnered people more attractive than single people?

It turns out, there are commonalities among people who seek out the already-taken, says Scott Stanley a psychology professor and co-director of the Center for Marital and Family Studies at the University of Denver. His research areas include commitment in long-term relationships, risk factors for divorce, and couple development before marriage.

Being taken might actually make you more attractive to those who aren't, he says.

"The fact that they are already in a relationship means that they have a certain value on the mating market," Stanley says.