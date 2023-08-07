34-year-old Kickstarter CEO credits his success to 2 traits: They're an 'essential skill set'

If you ask Everette Taylor how he became CEO of crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, he'll tell you: "I got lucky." The 34-year-old spent a chunk of his teen and young adult years battling homelessness and hustling to make ends meet, he says. He dropped out of Virginia Tech and founded an event marketing startup. Then, he sold the company and landed a VP of marketing job at another startup. Taylor parlayed those experiences into a career in serial entrepreneurship and marketing strategy, ultimately helping him land the top job at Kickstarter in September 2022. Two soft skills helped him navigate that journey, he says: empathy and risk taking. "I'm driven by risk," he tells CNBC Make It. "And in terms of getting me to where I am now, empathy is key." Here's why Taylor says risk-taking and empathy are so important, and how you can cultivate both skills.

'Every failure is a part of the puzzle'

As a child, Taylor was fearless — at least, that's what his mom tells him, he says. As an adult, his approach to risk is more calculated. "I take a step back and say that if I take this path, or I take this [other] path, this is where my life is going to end up," Taylor says. "My appetite for risk is higher, because I know that the impact that I want to leave on the world and the people around me requires taking chances." At Kickstarter, Taylor recently implemented a four-day workweek for his employees, a risk that comes with pros and cons. It can improve employee productivity and morale, according to businesses that have tried it. It can also hinder time management, pose scheduling challenges and cause burnout, Boston University organizational psychologist Constance Hadley told the school's website last year. For now, it's paying off, Taylor told Time in June: "We've been just as productive or even more productive with a four-day workweek." Other risks aren't worth taking, Taylor says. He regrets selling drugs as a teenager, a job that could have landed him in jail if his mother hadn't intervened and "really forced me to get a [real] job," he told LinkedIn's "The Path" newsletter in June. That job was as a junior marketing assistant for bookstores and museums across Virginia, the first step in a marketing career that eventually led to Taylor's CEO position. His takeaway: Embracing your failures can make taking risks less scary. "Every failure is part of the puzzle that leads you to the overall picture that is supposed to be your life," Taylor says now. "[I don't] focus on what could go wrong. I think more optimistically. There's always going to be another job, there's always going to be another opportunity out there. Why not go for it when you can?"

Empathy is an 'essential skill set'