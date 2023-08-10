McDonald's is teaming up with streetwear brand PALACE for movie-inspired combo meal

McDonald's is once again entering the streetwear space.

The fast food giant is releasing a line of limited edition branded clothing in collaboration with British skate brand PALACE as part of its new "As Featured In" meal.

The new meal is an promotion for the latest season of the Disney+ show "Loki," and features products that McDonald's says have been "famously featured" in popular culture over the years. It will be available beginning Aug. 14.

Customers who order the meal will be able to choose between a 10-piece McNuggets, Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with Cheese, as well as a medium fries and drink. The meal will come with a packet of McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour sauce which features the "Loki" logo.

Though there's no new menu item being offered, diners who purchase the meal will receive a code on the packaging that they can scan which will bring them to to the PALACE website where they can buy the limited edition McDonald's branded merch.

PALACE will also host a pop-up sale in Dover, Calif. at the oldest existing McDonald's on Aug. 18 where customers will be able to buy the merch in person.

It's not the first McDonald's-themed merch drop. Last year, the home of the Big Mac teamed up with Cactus Plant Flea Market to offer an adult-oriented Happy Meal. The toys that came with that meal ended up being listed on eBay for thousands of dollars.

McDonald's has offered themed meals in the past. A 2020 combo inspired by rapper Travis Scott was so popular that some restaurants ran out of Quarter Pounder burgers.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.