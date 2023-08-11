Bill Gates watched ChatGPT ace an AP Bio exam and went into 'a state of shock': 'Let's see where we can put it to good use'

Even tech icon Bill Gates says he was caught off-guard by the rapid development of artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT.

On Thursday, Gates opened up about "the most stunning demo I've ever seen in my life" — a demonstration of ChatGPT's capabilities on an AP Biology exam in August 2022, he said on an episode of his "Unconfuse Me" podcast featuring Khan Academy CEO Sal Khan.

The story began last June when Gates first tested the AI-powered chatbot — developed by Microsoft partner OpenAI — and came away unimpressed. "I was like, 'Yeah, it's kind of an idiot savant. I don't think it's practical,'" Gates said he remarked at the time.

He issued what he believed to be a rather difficult challenge to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Bring ChatGPT back to him once it could exhibit advanced, human-level competency by achieving the highest possible score on the AP Biology exam.

"I thought, 'OK, that'll give me three years to work on HIV and malaria,'" Gates joked on the podcast.

Two months later, OpenAI's developers came back, and Gates watched ChatGPT achieve the top score of five on the test. The program had gone from not being able to read or write "in the sense humans do," Gates said, to being able to do both at nearly a human-like level.

"I'm still, personally, in a state of shock at 'Wow, it is so good,'" Gates said.

ChatGPT's success comes with "lots of footnotes about hallucination and things like that," Gates said, noting that even the most advanced AI models can make significant mistakes or fabricate information altogether.

Still, the rapid development left Gates thoroughly impressed, and excited about the technology's potential applications: "Let's see where we can put it to good use," he said.