'Girl math' is all over TikTok, but it 'straight-up does not work,' says self-made millionaire

All over TikTok, "girl math" is being used to justify almost any purchase, from everyday things like $5 coffees to big-ticket items like concert tickets. While everyone's version of girl math is different, it typically involves rationalizing your spending in often illogical ways.

Say you buy your daily coffee with cash, rather than your credit card — it's basically free, according to girl math. Or perhaps you make an expensive purchase, like a designer handbag — just use girl math to break the price down on a "cost per wear" basis so it doesn't seem as pricey as it really is.

However, it's not necessarily a healthy outlook.

"It's like burying your head in the sand," says Tori Dunlap, a self-made millionaire and founder of financial education platform "Her First $100k."

On TikTok, there are hundreds of videos tagged as "girl math," with some amassing millions of views. And although these videos may be intended as a joke, the trend may inadvertently normalize poor spending decisions, Dunlap tells CNBC Make It.

While most of us are familiar with the phrase "ignorance is bliss," that mindset shouldn't be applied to your finances, says Vivian Tu, a fellow self-made millionaire and author of "RichAF: The winning money mindset that will change your life," which will be released Dec. 26.

"That strategy straight-up does not work because it will catch up with you," Tu tells CNBC Make It.

If you dismiss buying a $5 cup of coffee every day, you'll have spent around $1,800 by the end of the year without even realizing it, Tu says.

"That daily $5 expense that you're not accounting for adds up," she says. "I'm not saying don't buy coffee. I'm saying recognize that your budget for coffee annually is $1,800."