Harvard expert: Use this formula to improve your life satisfaction and your relationship with money

Do you ever feel like, no matter how much money you make, it doesn't satisfy you? You may be stuck in the "cult of never enough," says Manisha Thakor, who earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is the author of "MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your 'Enough,'" which will be released August 8.

"What's soul destroying about it is that you end up having this relationship with money, work, success, and accomplishments that puts you on this hamster wheel because you can never get enough of them," Thakor tells CNBC Make It.

She herself had spent most of her life on that hamster wheel, she notes, while working in the financial services industry. In the process, she damaged her relationships, and mental and physical health.

She realized she was living her life based on the equation, "Self worth = Net worth."

Since money is used to measure how well a company is performing and growing, it can be easy for people to unintentionally use that same mindset when evaluating their own success and happiness, she says. The problem with that way of thinking is you can end up running a race in which there's no finish line.

That can lead to feeling unsatisfied with your life despite your accomplishments and how much money you've earned, she says.

"In the absence of emotional well-being, incremental money above and beyond what you need doesn't increase your life satisfaction," she says. But it does help to have confidence and clarity about your relationship with money and the role you want it to play in your life.

With that in mind, Thakor recommends a better equation: Financial health + Emotional wealth = Money Zen.