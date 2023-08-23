Job seekers' No. 1 interview red flag could be a sign of a toxic workplace, says career expert

Sometimes, a toxic workplace can catch you by surprise — but in most cases, if you pay attention during the interview process, you can spot the warning signs before accepting a job offer.

Sixty-five percent of job seekers consider jobs that require more than three rounds of interviews to be the biggest "red flag" of a bad work environment, according to a new Monster poll of more than 6,000 workers.

Requiring more than three rounds of interviews could indicate that the company is indecisive or disorganized, and because a company's hiring process reflects its culture, it may not be a good sign for how they'll run other aspects of their business, Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It.

"In some instances, there is a valid reason for the lengthier hiring process, like maybe certain executives are traveling or it's difficult to line different hiring managers' schedules up," she adds. "But if they're dragging it out, it likely means they don't respect the candidate's time or aren't confident about what they're looking for."