National Cinema Day: Here’s how to get $4 tickets to see ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

There's nothing Hollywood loves more than a good sequel.

Following the massive success of last year's first ever National Cinema Day — which lured more than 8 million moviegoers to theaters with $3 tickets — the National Association of Theater Owners is running it back.

This year more than 3,000 theaters are participating in National Cinema Day, inviting audiences to watch movies on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets will cost $4 — a 33% increase from last year — including for premium formats like IMAX and Dolby.

While last year's National Cinema Day gave audiences the opportunity to take in Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" on the big screen, this year moviegoers will have a chance to catch "Barbenheimer" on the cheap.

Bryan Braunlich, executive director of the non-profit Cinema Foundation, tells CNBC Make It that the decision to organize a second National Cinema Day was made just two days after the first one ended and it was clear that nationwide event was a hit.

"We talked to our partners and I think there was an appetite to figure out what we can do again," he says.

While last year's event was held in part because of a need to lure audiences back to theaters after two years away following pandemic shutdowns, Braunlich says that the hope for this year's Cinema Day is just for audiences to enjoy being at the movies.

"We have 30,000 screens and 3,000 locations across the United States. So I think most people's hometown theater is going to be participating in National Cinema Day," he says.

Braunlich adds that he hopes moviegoers will take advantage of reduced pricing on premium formats. Seeing "Oppenheimer" in 70-millimeter IMAX in New York City, for example, would normally cost $26.99. At $4, the National Cinema Day pricing reflects an 85% discount.

For viewers who want to catch a movie in 4DX or another special format, however, Braunlich recommends buying tickets in advance.

"Last year, most of the tickets were bought day of," he says. "And then people showed up and theaters were sold out, especially for those premium and large formats."

Here's everything you need to know about National Cinema Day.