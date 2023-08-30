'I was financially healthy and emotionally bankrupt,' says Harvard MBA: How 'joy-based spending' helped her feel rich and happy

Despite being financially well-off, many Americans feel they don't have enough money.

One in four people who earn at least $175,000 a year describe themselves as either "very poor," "poor," or "getting by but things are tight," according to a recent Bloomberg survey of 1,000 Americans.

This incongruence between salary and happiness might be the product of spending money on all the wrong things, says Manisha Thakor, author of the recently released book "MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your 'Enough.'" Thakor is a certified financial planner who has a Harvard MBA.

She also experienced this first-hand, working a career in investment banking.

"It wasn't like I was trying to live a private plane, Bugatti, Aston Martin lifestyle," she says. "The money was always about the freedom to get away from any situations that I felt uncomfortable in."

Ultimately, her behavior became "toxic," she says.

She was fiscally responsible, but missed birthday and bachelorette parties. She got a divorce because, "having a spouse who is never around and always focusing on work is not pleasurable for the other party," she says.

"I was financially healthy and emotionally bankrupt," she says. "My value as a person was my net worth, which is a really sick way to look at things, but I think a lot of us in finance do."

She decided she needed to restructure parts of her life in order to make it so her income was buying her at least some happiness.

There are three tools, which she describes in her book, that have helped her embrace what she calls "joy-based spending."