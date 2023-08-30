McDonald's partnered with Marvel to give one NYC location an 80s-style makeover—take a look inside

A Brooklyn McDonald's has been transported back to the 1980s. The fast food giant has given one of its Bay Ridge outposts a retro makeover as a promotional stunt for Marvel's latest TV show. From Aug. 20 until Sept. 1, customers who visit the location at 6620 Bay Parkway will be greeted by the McDonald's of yesteryear. The burger restaurant has received a top-to-bottom makeover that makes it look like it did in 1982.

McDonald's

From the ferns that were once ubiquitous in McDonald's restaurants to the vintage artwork on the walls featuring mascots including Grimace and Mayor McCheese, there's no trace of the chain's modern, minimalist current look. McDonald's historian Mike Bullington, who worked with Marvel to ensure that the chain's appearance in season 2 of Marvel's "Loki" was period-accurate, tells CNBC Make It that every detail of the revamped restaurant was considered.

Even the menu got a retro makeover. McDonald's

"I don't think there's another restaurant that we have that has a skylight," he says. "Even the wrought iron railing that's separating the counter from the dining room. Those are little subtle touches that you're not going to see in our restaurants today." Even the employees at the restaurant are wearing period-accurate uniforms, complete with paper hats. It's not the only marketing McDonald's has participated in for the upcoming show. Earlier this month, the chain debuted its "As Featured in" meal, which features products that have been "famously featured" in pop culture over the years.

McDonald's