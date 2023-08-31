Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras Tour to movie theaters: Here's how to buy tickets

Taylor Swift already has the highest-grossing tour of all time, but she's not ready to stop yet.

The pop star on Thursday announced that the Eras Tour would soon be coming to North American movie theaters in the form of a concert film experience.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," the 33-year-old posted on X. "I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

The limited engagement will begin on October 13 and will play at the nation's largest theater chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

Clicking the link to purchase tickets will bring you to a waiting page much like Ticketmaster's where you'll be put into a queue until it is your turn to select your seats.

The film will be just as long as the marathon concert which covers all of Swift's albums: the final runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Moviegoers will have access to their own kind of Eras Tour merch, too. At AMC customers will be able to buy collectible popcorn tubs and soda cups.

Just like the actual Eras Tour, tickets are selling fast. You'll need to move quickly if you want to score good seats.

New York City's largest IMAX theater, which previously housed "Oppenheimer's" 70-millimeter IMAX run, was completely sold out by 9 a.m. Thursday.

