Taylor Swift has reportedly entered her billionaire era with success of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has entered her billionaire era.

The pop star, who has dominated the cultural landscape this year with her concert tour, album re-releases, blockbuster film and relationship with Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce, has seen her wealth cross the 10-figure mark, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The 33-year-old's net worth is now roughly $1.1 billion, the Bloomberg News analysis found. To calculate the figure, which the publication called "conservative," it estimated the value of her five homes, earnings from music sales, streaming deals, concert tickets and merchandise, as well as the value of her music catalog.

The music Swift has released since 2019 is valued at $400 million, Bloomberg reports, while her income from sales of tickets and merchandise to her massive concert tour is $370 million. The report also notes that a more bullish analysis of the value of her music would put it at $1 billion.

Her earnings from streams of her music, real estate portfolio and royalties from music sales are estimated at $310 million.

Earlier this summer, Swift's Eras Tour was already poised to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales. The stadium spectacular, which has seen tickets sell for tens of thousands of dollars, will continue until November 2024.

A recently released concert film of the Eras Tour quickly became the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever, raking in just short of $100 million during its opening weekend. The figure was enough to give Swift the second-best October box office opening ever.

And it looks like Swift's wealth is only going to keep growing from here.

Bloomberg's report arrived just hours before the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)", a re-recording of her massively popular 2014 album which sold 1 million copies in its first week.

