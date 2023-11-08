I drank Diet Coke daily for 25 years—then stopped: A Harvard nutritionist says I did my brain 'a favor'

The author (R) and CNBC Make It senior editor Vanna Le making towers out of Diet Coke bottles and cans in 2018.

For decades, drinking a Diet Coke every day gave me a burst of caffeine and satisfaction. I started popping cans of the stuff in the late 1990s, when I was a teenager. It made me feel like an adult. Once I was a proper adult, refusing to quit — no matter how many people told me I should — made me feel young. I was a married, employed mom who practiced yoga, gave to charity, and voted in every election. Wasn't I allowed one relatively harmless vice? Then I turned 40 and started thinking about my choices. That's common, I suppose, when you're caught in the tractor beam of Middle Age. I decided to make three changes at once: walk more, tweet less and, after 25 years, put down the Diet Coke. Don't miss: A Harvard nutritionist eats these 10 foods to 'fuel' her brain and 'stay sharp' A year later, I was three for three. I hadn't tweeted or scrolled since well before the bird app became X, though I "liked" various posts that crossed my path. My daily average step count was at 10,000 or more, up from 7,000. I got my buzz from coffee and tea. And I didn't feel any different. Nothing significant about my health, mind or appearance seemed to have changed. Had all this effort been a waste? I decided to ask the pros — and was surprised to find them unanimous.

'You did your body a favor, and your brain'

"Your body is very happy," Michiko Tomioka, a certified nutritionist and longevity expert, told me in a firm and cheerful voice. "I am sure it is. Naturally, you are improving." I got the sense that she wanted to supplement my lack of certainty with an excess of her own. But then, Dr. Uma Naidoo — a nutritional psychiatrist and faculty member at Harvard Medical School — agreed. "You did your body a favor, and your brain," said Naidoo. "I think it's fantastic." My sense of taste is no longer "tricked" by chemical surges of fake sugar, Naidoo said. Since diet soda is "hyper-sweetened," just a little bit of it can set off your taste buds and trigger a cascade of deleterious effects like cravings and crashes. "This trickery that happens is just not good for the body," she said. Or the mind, for that matter: "Anxiety is also associated with sweeteners," which can disrupt the gut microbiome. (The Coca-Cola Company didn't immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.)

Health effects don't have to be visible to be serious

My No. 1 takeaway isn't about bone density or diabetes

All in all, I was sobered by the long list of health effects both experts rattled off, which didn't even include a possible aspartame-cancer connection. I knew Diet Coke wasn't exactly barley tea or a turmeric latte. I hadn't thought it was like wine laced with iocane powder, either. I'm happy to hear that my body is probably better off now. But honestly, I'm most proud of myself for another reason: I've shown that I can do something difficult and rewire my brain after 25 years.