This is the No. 1 tool for students to get ahead financially, says money coach: It's 'as simple as it sounds'

Nia Grant graduated from Clemson University in 2022 with about $30,000 — in her bank account, not in loans.

Grant's road to post-grad prosperity started in high school, where she estimates she applied for between 60 and 70 scholarships. She won about a dozen, including awards from the Horatio Alger Foundation, UNCF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

With the cost of her education covered, Grant didn't feel she had to wait until graduation to start building her financial future. As a freshman, she interned at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and parlayed her chemistry studies into a small business selling cosmetics. Junior year brought a marketing internship at Procter & Gamble, and senior year a gig at JPMorgan.

These days, Grant, age 22, works as a sales specialist at Dow and also runs the College Cash Coach, a financial coaching businesses through which she hopes to help students earn money not only for, but during and after, college.

"So many students don't know all the resources that are available to them, so I share access to those resources and the questions they should be asking," Grant tells CNBC Make It.

Resources vary from school to school, but one is available virtually everywhere and tends to be the most overlooked by students looking to get ahead, she says.

"Your email. As simple as it might sound, I'm not kidding — your email," she says. "Whatever university you go to, you have a .edu at the end of your email. You will not always have that, and you really need to use it for these four years."