Spotify Premium subscribers can now listen to over 200,000 audiobooks for free

A little over a year after Spotify first added audiobooks to its platform, the music streamer is making more than 200,000 titles available to its premium subscribers.

Users who pay for ad-free access to the service will now be able to listen to 15 hours worth of audiobooks per month. Previously, users had to pay to access audiobooks within the Spotify app.

In a release announcing the new perk, Spotify said the 15-hour limit "should get you around two average audiobooks per month."

Listeners who use up their allotment can buy 10 extra hours of listening for $12.99.

The roster of titles that subscribers can choose from includes bestsellers like Britney Spears' "The Woman in Me" and Bonnie Garmus' "Lessons in Chemistry," as well as classics like "The Lord of the Rings" and Stephen King's "It".

Indeed, a cursory review by CNBC Make It found that of the 10 titles currently atop the New York Times best sellers list for fiction and nonfiction, seven are available to stream at no additional charge.

The streamer has curated a list of available titles with topics ranging from books that are good for a commute to audiobooks for first time listeners.

Spotify's premium plan currently starts at $10.99 for individuals, while a duo account costs $14.99 per month and a family account is $16.99. Students, meanwhile, can sign up for Spotify Premium for $5.99 per month.

In a survey conducted in September, Spotify found that 72% of Gen Z and Millennials listen to audiobooks, and that 70% of audiobook listeners are more likely to stick around and listen to more audio content.

