The 10 U.S. states with the highest and lowest average credit scores—see how your state compares

From the east coast to the west coast, Americans seem to have pretty good credit scores overall. However, Minnesota residents, on average, tend to have the highest ones.

The average credit score in the midwestern state is 726 as of the first quarter of 2023, according to WalletHub's November report. That's the highest score out of all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Mississippi residents have the lowest average credit score at 673, per WalletHub's analysis. New Yorkers and Californians fall somewhere in the middle with average credit scores of 707.

Many underlying factors can contribute to the variation in scores across the U.S., including varying income levels, educational opportunities, employment rates and other economic conditions, which can all impact how people manage their credit.

"Minnesota tends to score well (and better than Mississippi) on many economic indicators, and the average credit score reflects the generally stronger economy in Minnesota," Thomas Hanson, an assistant professor of finance at Minnesota State University Moorhead, says in WalletHub's study.

Here are the states with the highest and lowest average credit scores, according to WalletHub.