Mortgage rates just plunged—see how much you'd pay for a house at current rates

Homebuyers finally got some relief as 30-year fixed mortgage rates dropped significantly last week.

After steadily climbing for most of the year, rates slid from 7.86% to 7.61% — the largest one-week decline in over a year — according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The decline follows recent signs that the economy is cooling, with a weaker-than-expected jobs report and an uptick in unemployment. Lenders tend to lower mortgage rates when there's a sign of an economic slowdown or recession.

With mortgage rates dropping, monthly homeownership costs will become more affordable. However, home prices have risen by 30% since 2020, which has squeezed out many buyers.

Despite a brief dip in early 2023, the median U.S. home price has risen to $431,000, per the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

Assuming that you can afford a 20% down payment on a $431,000 home, the monthly payments for a 30-year fixed mortgage with a 7.61% rate work out to $2,437.