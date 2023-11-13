McDonald's and Crocs are releasing a line of $75 shoes inspired by Grimace and the Hamburglar

McDonald's is entering the footwear game.

The home of the McNugget this week is rolling out a line of custom-designed clogs in collaboration with Crocs.

The fast food-inspired lineup will feature three classic Crocs and one Crocs sandal based on McDonald's mascots Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as the chain's classic red and yellow color scheme.

Also for sale will be a number of McDonald's-themed charms that can be attached to the clogs, including french fries, the Big Mac and the iconic Golden Arches logo.

The shoes will be released on November 14, retailing for between $70 and $75. Matching socks for each pair of shoes will retail for $20. Customers will be able to buy them at Crocs retail locations and wholesale partners.