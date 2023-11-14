Prices rise slower than expected, but there's still a 'long way to go' in taming inflation, financial expert says

Price growth is slowing, but high inflation could still persist through most of 2024 and beyond.

Inflation dropped from a year-over-year rate of 3.7% to 3.2% in October, according to the latest consumer price index report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday morning. The CPI is a basket of goods and services that Americans typically buy.

While the slowdown is good news for consumers, that dip is largely based on a momentary downturn in gas prices.

Perhaps more importantly, core inflation — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — dropped from 0.3% in September to 0.2% in October, which was lower than expected.

That's slowed from the month-over-month increases of 0.4% and 0.5% in first few months of 2023. At an annualized rate of 2.4%, core inflation is trending closer to the Federal Reserve's overall year-over-year target rate of 2%.

While encouraging, core inflation will need to "weaken consistently over the next three to six months to support the notion that core inflation's pace is headed for a sustainable 2% pace," says Kurt Rankin, senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group.

"We still have a long way to go" before core inflation is under control, Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, tells CNBC Make It.