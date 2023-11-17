Want a brilliant side hustle or business idea? Stop waiting for a 'lightbulb moment,' experts say

A great business idea will never strike you like a lightning bolt out of the blue.

That's according to Catalina Daniels and James Sherman, the authors of "Smart Startups: What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know — Advice from 18 Harvard Business School Founders." They wrote the book after interviewing 18 HBS graduates who launched notable startups like Rent the Runway and Blue Apron.

One of their top takeaways: There's no such thing as a "lightbulb moment," where a fully-formed idea for a successful business suddenly pops into your head.

"There is this myth that as an entrepreneur, you should have a lightbulb moment: You wake up one day [and] see the light: 'This is an idea worth pursuing.' You go after it, you raise funds, you become successful, blah blah blah. Well, our interviews entirely busted that myth," Daniels tells CNBC Make It.

Daniels and Sherman, both venture investors, are also Harvard University alumni who've founded businesses. The "lightbulb moment" concept ignores the time and work it often takes to flesh out a successful business idea, they say.

"A lot of aspiring entrepreneurs have this romantic view that that's going to happen to them one day, or that it needs to happen," says Daniels. "Well, it didn't happen with [any of] the entrepreneurs we talked to."