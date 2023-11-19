How to cut back on alcohol in a way that works, from a bartender of 22 years who no longer drinks

Cutting back on alcohol can be tough, especially if you enjoy going out with friends. But a former bartender-turned-mindful drinker has come up with a guide to make it a little bit easier.

After 22 years at his award-winning bar in Washington, D.C., Derek Brown decided that it was time to give up alcohol and shift to mindful drinking.

Mindful drinking is an individual choice "to drink or not to drink alcohol in accordance with your goals, health or otherwise," says Brown, now a wellness coach and founder of Positive Damage Inc.

This can be as simple as deciding before you arrive at a bar to only have a glass of wine instead of drinking what your friends are having. Or it can mean choosing to not drink alcohol at all.

Though it was clear to Brown that cutting out alcohol would benefit his health, it wasn't an easy process, he says. To set himself up for success, Brown focused on the rate at which he was drinking.