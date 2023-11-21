This is the No. 1 global city where expats thrive

A port city in the south of Spain has some of the happiest expats in the world, according to the latest Internations report on where people are thriving in their lives abroad.

Malaga, Spain, was named the No. 1 city for expats this year, based on responses from over 12,000 individuals living in 172 countries or territories.

Malaga is the best-rated city worldwide for local friendliness, where 89% of expats say the locals are particularly friendly toward foreigners, compared with 65% of expats who say the same globally. The coastal city is also known for its good weather, leisure options, affordable housing and manageable cost of living. It scores lowest (but still well above average) for its working abroad factors — newcomers say the local job market isn't great, however it also claims the top spot for supporting a good work-life balance.

Two other Spanish cities round out the top three: No. 2 Alicante, which stands out for its available and affordable housing, and No. 3 Valencia, which tops the list for having outstanding health-care options.

Here are the top 10 cities where expats enjoy their new lives away from home: