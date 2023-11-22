'We have to take care of ourselves': How to function at work during times of 'turmoil and upheaval,' from a trauma expert

Staying well-informed on politics, news, and world events, especially these days, can take a toll on your mental health.

"Trauma is the air that we have been breathing in the 2020s," says Katharine Manning, an expert with more than 25 years of experience of handling distress in the workplace.

From the Covid-19 pandemic to the recent escalations of violence in Gaza and Israel, images of other human beings in severe distress can cause second-hand trauma in viewers. This can lead to compassion fatigue and feelings of burnout and exhaustion.

Work and other responsibilities can seem mundane in the face of greater existential threats, and that can make it hard to get motivated. If your productivity and mood are taking a hit, you're not alone.

"We aren't going to be good at supporting others if we are not taking care of ourselves," Manning says. She references a poem by an Australian poet called "Notes from the First Few Days of 2020" about the wildfires, which gained traction on social media once again during the start of the war in Ukraine

I am washing my face before bed while a country is on fire. It feels dumb to wash my face, and dumb not to.

"Every time I read [this poem], I feel like it could have been written that day, and that is kind of the point," Manning says. "If we are waiting for all of the fires that burn down the world, at work, or in our communities to die down before we start prioritizing ourselves, we are never going to get there.

"In the midst of all of the horror that is going on, we have to find a way to take care of ourselves."