Companies have an 'incredible need' for this in-demand skill, says Google exec—and it pays over $100,000 a year

One of the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. is fighting crime on the internet.

With more companies moving online, cyberattacks are on the rise, and drastically so. The FBI has seen a 300% increase in reported cybercrimes since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.



As the threat of cyberattacks grows, so does the demand for cyber security experts.

In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the number of cybersecurity jobs will grow 32% in the next decade — much faster than the average for occupations overall.

There are nearly 600,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. right now, and about 3.5 million open roles globally, says Lisa Gevelber, Google's chief marketing officer for the Americas.

Cybersecurity is one of the most "underrated" jobs out there, Gevelber says.

Many people assume it's a hard field to break into as it's a highly specialized, technical role, she explains, but what they don't realize is you don't need a bachelor's degree to land a high-paying job in the field — and once you do, the job security is strong.

"Employers are really struggling to find people who are comfortable working in cybersecurity, but there's this incredible need and demand for people with these skills," says Gevelber.

It's one of the reasons Gevelber founded Grow with Google, the tech giant's skilling initiative, in 2017. The online program provides lessons and certifications for in-demand skills like cybersecurity and data analytics. The cybersecurity certificate can be completed in as little as 3 months and costs $49 per month.

Other colleges and organizations, including Amazon Web Services, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania, offer comparable cybersecurity certificates.