47% of Americans say inflation will affect their charitable giving—how to donate without breaking the bank

With high prices continuing to squeeze budgets, 47% of Americans say their charitable giving will be affected by inflation as the holidays approach, a recent WalletHub survey found.

"It certainly isn't surprising that all of the economic factors that have been going on are impacting not only families' baseline budgets, but that it's trickling over into their charitable giving as well," certified financial planner and founder of Live and Give Financial Sara Young tells CNBC Make It.

WalletHub's finding comes amidst a larger drop in individual charitable giving: Last year, Americans gave the smallest percentage of their disposable income to charity in nearly three decades, according to data from Giving USA.

Charitable donations tend to pick up speed at the end of the year, with donors encouraged by Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving following the shopping sprees of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

But this year, figuring out how you can donate may be difficult. Young recommends first determining if donating money at all is feasible for you.

"No. 1 is to make sure that you're meeting all of your own basic needs," she says. "You shouldn't be dipping into emergency funds to support these measures. The intent is beautiful, but you don't want to be putting yourself in a bad position to be on the other side of needing the receiving aspect of a gift in the future."

As we enter giving season, here are three tips for those looking to donate to charity without breaking the bank.