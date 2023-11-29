10 most expensive places to retire in the U.S. based on home prices—over half are in California

Housing expenses can be some of the highest costs retirees face during their post-work years — and those expenses can vary greatly by location.

Based on home prices, California holds several of the most expensive places to retire, according to U.S. News and World Report's "2024 Best Places to Retire in the U.S." study.

The outlet analyzed the 150 most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It used the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau to estimate each area's annual housing costs.

San Jose, California, takes the top spot with a median home price of $1,522,574, per U.S. News' analysis. The cost of living there is also among the highest in the country, with residents paying more for everyday expenses such as utilities, groceries and gas, according to the report.

However, if you can swing the housing costs, San Jose offers a number of attractive benefits for retirees, including proximity to the ocean and around 300 days of sunshine a year.

San Francisco ranks second with a median home price of $1,117,862, according to U.S. News. Housing costs in the city have steadily risen over the past few years due to the growing population and a drop in new housing units, per the analysis.

On the upside, however, retirees may enjoy San Francisco's award-winning restaurants, museums and pleasant weather.

Here are the 10 most expensive places to retire in the U.S., based on home prices, according to U.S. News and World Report.