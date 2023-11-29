The No. 1 topic you shouldn't discuss at the office holiday party, according to a workplace therapist

When you think of office holiday party faux pas, drinking too much is probably the first one that comes to mind, says Brandon Smith, a career coach and therapist known as The Workplace Therapist.

However, there's another common, but less stigmatized, mistake many people make at their end-of-year celebrations, he says: talking about work.

You don't want to be that colleague who is analyzing the last team meeting while others are trying to relax and enjoy themselves.

"I would avoid talking about work at the holiday party," Smith says. "This is not the time."