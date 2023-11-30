Anxious dads raise smarter, more well-behaved kids, new study shows: Here's what that means

Dads who are slightly anxious or depressed raise kids with fewer behavioral problems and better test scores, according to a new study published in Frontiers of Psychology.

Researchers studied 61 children, 36 boys and 25 girls, and their parents. They examined how depressive or anxious symptoms in fathers during the pregnancy period, and then again when the children were between ages 6 and 8, affected the kids' behavior.

The results, researchers note, contradicted their hypothesis. The kids were all doing better than expected.