The No. 1 'desirable' trait CEOs look for in employees, says Harvard career expert: It's 'a huge currency'

The best employees aren't always the smartest or most confident people in the room.

There's a different quality that helps high performers stand out, says Harvard Business School professor Ranjay Gulati: They're trustworthy.

"Trustworthiness is the most desirable trait CEOs tell me they look for in their employees," he explains. "Trust is a huge currency in organization, it's the quality on which all professional relationships are built and how they thrive."

You might instinctively understand what trust is, but two types are crucial in the workplace, according to Gulati: character-based trust, and competency-based trust.

"The first is, 'I trust your character in terms of you're going to do what you say,' and the other one is, 'I trust that you have the skills to get things done," he says.

Many workers make the mistake of focusing on competency-based trust — proving to their boss that they can meet the basic requirements of the job — and neglect character-based trust, even though you need both to progress in your career, Gulati adds.