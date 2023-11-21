The happiest workers ignore this common piece of career advice, says Harvard expert: 'It's very self-limiting'

"Work-life balance" is often regarded as an important indicator of a thriving, successful career.

Millennials and Gen Z workers, in particular, place a high value on work-life balance and seek out benefits that enable flexibility.

About a third of Gen Z and millennials say work-life balance factors (flexible work arrangements, more time off) are the most important quality in their career moving forward, second only to higher pay, a recent Bankrate survey found.

But "work-life balance" is a "horrible, misleading" goal to strive for, says Harvard Business School professor Ranjay Gulati.

"Find work-life balance" is a common piece of career advice Gulati encourages his students — and the CEOs he interviews on his podcast, "Deep Purpose"— to ignore.

"My primary issue with the term "work-life balance" is that it puts work in opposition to life … it assumes that work is bad and life is good," says Gulati. "Work shouldn't consume you, but when you treat work and life completely separate, by implication, you're saying, 'I'm dead when I'm at work.'"

Here, Gulati explains why focusing on work-life balance can be counterproductive and offers a better alternative: