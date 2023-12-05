4 groups of borrowers may be eligible for student loan forgiveness under Biden's latest proposal

The Biden Administration is moving forward in its negotiated rulemaking process to try to forgive student debt for federal borrowers.

The Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's initial plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student debt per borrower in June. But the administration has continued to provide debt relief through existing programs like income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness while exploring ways to provide relief to more borrowers through the negotiated rulemaking process.

On Monday, the administration released a draft regulation proposal outlining what its new forgiveness rules would look like.

"Student loans are supposed to be a bridge to a better life, not a life sentence of endless debt," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a press release. "This rulemaking process is about standing up for borrowers who've been failed by the country's broken student loan system and creating new regulations that will reduce the burden of student debt in this country."

The negotiated rulemaking committee will meet later in December to discuss the proposal and aim to reach a consensus on the proposed changes. Once the committee reaches a consensus, the Department of Education will release another draft of rules for public comment next year.

Here are the four groups who could receive relief under the current proposal.