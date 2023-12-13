Money arguments have this millennial couple considering calling it quits. 'You see money very differently,' self-made millionaire says

Every couple handles their finances differently. But most financial experts would agree: Both individuals need to be on the same page when it comes to how they handle money together.

After all, financial disputes are commonly cited as one of the biggest reasons for divorce.

It's a financial dispute that brought Alisa and Jesse to consider divorce themselves. The couple lives in Portland, Oregon, and has been married for 10 years, but so far they've kept their finances mostly separate, they recently told Ramit Sethi on his "I Will Teach You to be Rich" podcast. Their last names were not used.

Though they make major decisions together, like buying a timeshare, Alisa is anxious about their financial future and doesn't think Jesse is disciplined enough to address their problems and improve their situation.

Sethi quickly realized the problem isn't just their differing money habits, but their opposing money beliefs. "You see money very differently," he told them.

They have a sizeable amount of debt and would like to be further along in their retirement savings than they are. Plus, their overall lack of an agreed-upon money strategy has led both Alisa and Jesse to wonder whether they can make their marriage work at all.

Sethi's take: The couple needs to address these deeper issues if they want their marriage to work and then if they want to successfully tackle their financial goals.

Here's a look at how they got to this point, and if it's enough to save their marriage.