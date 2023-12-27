Related Stories

These are Barack Obama's top 15 book recommendations of 2023

Former President Barack Obama
Nbc | Nbcuniversal | Getty Images

Barack Obama's year-end list of book recommendations is here.

The former president this week continued his annual tradition of sharing his favorite reads of the year.

The list of 15 titles — 11 new and four carried over from his summer recommendations — features various genres, including fiction, history and memoir.

"If you're looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try," Obama wrote. "And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library."

Of course, there's also a third way to check out Obama's recommendations: audiobook.

Subscribers to the Spotify streaming service have access to all but three of the titles on the list for no additional cost to their $14.99 monthly charge.

The three titles that aren't included with a Spotify Premium subscription are the following:

  • "King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig
  • "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese
  • "This Other Eden" by Paul Harding

Here are Obama's favorite books from 2023 that can be listened to for free on Spotify.

"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store"

By: James McBride

Length: 12 hours, 21 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The MANIAC"

By: Benjamin Labatut

Length: 9 hours, 51 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Poverty, by America"

By: Matthew Desmond

Length: 5 hours, 40 minutes

Listen to it here.

"How to Say Babylon: A Memoir"

By: Safiya Sinclair

Length: 16 hours, 46 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Wager"

By: David Grann

Length: 8 hours, 28 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Chip War"

By: Chris Miller

Length: 12 hours, 38 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Vaster Wilds"

By: Lauren Groff

Length: 7 hours, 5 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Humanly Possible"

By: Sarah Bakewell

Length: 14 hours, 27 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Best Minds"

By: Jonathan Rosen

Length: 16 hours, 44 minutes

Listen to it here.

"All the Sinners Bleed"

By: S.A. Cosby

Length: 13 hours, 5 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory"

By: Tim Alberta

Length: 18 hours, 15 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Some People Need Killing"

By: Corey Wilson

Length: 11 hours, 25 minutes

Listen to it here.

