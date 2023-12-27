These are Barack Obama's top 15 book recommendations of 2023

Barack Obama's year-end list of book recommendations is here.

The former president this week continued his annual tradition of sharing his favorite reads of the year.

The list of 15 titles — 11 new and four carried over from his summer recommendations — features various genres, including fiction, history and memoir.

"If you're looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try," Obama wrote. "And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library."

Of course, there's also a third way to check out Obama's recommendations: audiobook.

Subscribers to the Spotify streaming service have access to all but three of the titles on the list for no additional cost to their $14.99 monthly charge.

The three titles that aren't included with a Spotify Premium subscription are the following:

"King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig

"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese

"This Other Eden" by Paul Harding

Here are Obama's favorite books from 2023 that can be listened to for free on Spotify.