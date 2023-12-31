47% of parents want to be more consistent with discipline in 2024—this parenting style may help, child psychologist says

About half of moms and one-third of dads are making New Year's resolutions related to their parenting, according to a new University of Michigan survey of 2,044 parents who have kids under the age of 18.

One goal 47% of parents said they are setting is to be more consistent with discipline. And 78% of parents say they are going to strive to be more patient in 2024.

If you have trouble enforcing rules with your kids, you may want to try "responsive parenting," Mona Delahooke, a child psychologist and author of "Brain-Body Parenting: How to Stop Managing Behavior and Start Raising Joyful, Resilient Kids," told CNBC Make It earlier this year.

This is a combination of a more gentle parenting style and a traditional, authoritative one.

"The hype around parenting styles has taken us away from the more relevant question: 'What does my child need at this moment?'" Delahooke says.

Most children would benefit from a mix of both structure and empathy. You can discipline your child and set firm boundaries, while also acknowledging how they are feeling.

"Kindness and firmness are not oil and water," she says. "They can go together."