The limited edition Stanley x Starbucks Quencher is now selling for hundreds on eBay

The thirst for Stanley's hottest cup can't be quenched.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, which has become iconic in recent years thanks to a concerted effort to rebrand it for a female audience rather than Stanley's historically male customer base, has had multiple high-profile collabs in recent months, including with country music star Lainey Wilson.

The newest offering — a pink Stanley featuring the Starbucks logo on the side — has become a social media sensation, with fans rushing into Target as soon as the doors opened to get their hands on one.

The Starbucks collab, as well as a Valentines Day collection featuring a red Quencher and a pink Quencher, were so popular that Target limited customers to two per person.

Indeed, demand for the cups is so high that the only way to get one now is on the resale market, and resellers are trying to take advantage. Listings on eBay are going for hundreds of dollars, with most auctions seeing the bidding climb over $200 for the $45 cups.